ADEN, Sept 29 A suicide bomber killed himself
and wounded four others in south Yemen on Saturday in an attempt
to assassinate a government official who had targeted al Qaeda
militants, a security source said.
The attacker walked up to the parked car of Mohammed
Aidarous, who heads a "popular committee" of tribal volunteers
who helped the army oust militants from the town of Lawdar in
Abyan province this year.
Aidarous, now the local government official in charge of
Lawdar, was not in the vehicle but two people in the car and two
passers-by were hurt in the blast, the source said.
Yemen has been in turmoil since an uprising against Ali
Abdullah Saleh, who finally stepped down as president in
February. The Arabian Peninsula state borders top oil exporter
Saudi Arabia and lies on major world shipping lanes.
The army has expelled militants from Abyan towns occupied
last year. But al Qaeda has struck back with assassination
attempts against officials, some successful, and a suicide
bombing of a military parade in May that killed 100.
Four members of Saleh's General People's Congress (GPC) were
killed in an ambush outside Sanaa on Friday night, the party
said on its website. Eight were wounded.
It was not clear if the group was targeted because of its
party affiliation. A tribal source in al-Jawf where some of the
men worked said the ambush could have been a tribal vendetta.
Saleh remains head of the GPC, which retains half the seats
in cabinet. His relatives control key military and security
units.
Saleh was succeeded by his deputy Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi,
who has U.S. backing for a transition process that tries to
balance the interests of groups including a Shi'ite Islamist
movement in north Yemen, southern secessionists and tribal and
Sunni Islamist groups who benefitted under Saleh's rule.