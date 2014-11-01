(Updates number of casualties)
SANAA Nov 1 Twenty Yemeni soldiers and three
suspected al Qaeda militants died in clashes on Saturday in the
town of Jabal Ras in Yemen's western province of Hodeidah,
local officials and residents said.
Fighting has flared in different parts of Yemen since the
Houthis, a group of Shi'ite Muslim rebels, rose to dominance in
recent months, threatening the fragile stability of a country
bordering on Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter.
Houthi forces took over the capital, Sanaa, in September and
fanned out into central and western Yemen. That antagonised
Sunni tribesmen and al Qaeda militants, who regard the Houthis
as heretics.
Saturday's clashes broke out when suspected al Qaeda
militants staged an attack.
"Twenty soldiers were killed when the al-Qaeda elements
attacked an administrative building from all directions and
looted four police cars," said a senior security official in
Hodeidah.
He added that the central authorities had not responded to
requests to beef up security in the area. Residents in the area
said that the clashes were still going on.
An al Qaeda suicide bombing killed 33 people in the central
province of al-Bayda last week. Days later, 30 Shi'ite rebels
and 18 Sunni fighters and their tribal allies died in clashes,
also in al Bayda.
Earlier this month, the Houthis took Hodeidah, site of the
port of Hodeida, the second largest port in the impoverished
Arabian peninsula nation after Aden.
Last month, residents and activists said al Qaeda fighters
had marched into al-Odayn, a city of 200,000 in the central
province of Ibb, captured the local government offices and
raised their black and white flag over it.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Amena Bakr; Editing
by Raissa Kasolowsky, Larry King)