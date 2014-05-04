(Corrects name of Yemeni area, comment by military source)
ADEN, Yemen May 3 Unidentified gunmen shot dead
an army colonel in his car in Yemen's southern port city of Aden
late on Friday and two soldiers were injured when a car bomb
exploded in another major southern port on Saturday, security
sources said.
The attacks follow dozens of others directed at security
targets in the U.S. ally in recent months, killing hundreds. The
army is conducting a big operation against Islamist militants in
the southern provinces of Shabwa and Abyan.
On Saturday the army seized control of a militant bastion in
the southern area of al-Mahfad, a stronghold for the Islamists,
killing four of its defenders and injuring a number of others, a
military source was quoted as saying on the state news agency.
Western countries fear further destabilisation in Yemen
could give more space to al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula
(AQAP), the local branch of the global Islamist militant
movement, to plot attacks on international targets.
AQAP and its local ally, Ansar al-Sharia, have been waging
an insurgency in southern Yemen for more than three years,
battling both government forces and local tribal militias.
Colonel Sanad Badr was shot dead in his car by unknown
assailants on a major Aden street late on Friday, a local
official said.
Early on Saturday, a car bomb exploded outside an
intelligence building in Mukalla, the capital of Hadramout
province in the southeast. Two soldiers and at least one
passer-by were injured in the blast, a security source said.
Government forces, backed by air force jets and allied
militias, have been fighting Islamists in a new offensive in the
south since Tuesday.
On Saturday Yemen's state news agency reported that one of
those killed in an early stage of the offensive was Abu Islam
al-Shaishani, a Chechen fighter with a senior role in AQAP.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Angus McDowall;
Editing by Stephen Powell)