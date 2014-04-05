SANAA, April 5 An aide to a senior Yemeni
government military adviser and three security guards were
wounded when a bomb exploded near his car on Saturday morning,
security sources said.
It was not immediately clear who planted the device on a
road in the capital Sanaa, then detonated it as Fawaz
al-Dhibri's vehicle went past, the sources added. All four were
in a stable condition in hospital.
Yemen has been plunged into turmoil since pro-democracy
protests in 2011 forced president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step
down after 33 years in office. Authorities have since struggled
to rein in rival political factions and tribes, southern
separatists and Islamist insurgents.
Dhibri is the director of the office of General Ali Mohsen
al-Ahmar, who broke away from the army during the anti-Saleh
protests and said he was siding with the demonstrators.
His First Armoured Brigade occasionally clashed with forces
loyal to Saleh during the uprising.
The general was taken on as a military adviser by Saleh's
replacement, President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, in 2013.
Restoring stability to Yemen is a global concern. The
impoverished country of 25 million people shares a long border
with Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter and lies close
to key shipping lanes.
