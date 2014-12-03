SANAA Dec 3 A bombing at the Iranian ambassador's house in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Wednesday was carried out by a suicide attacker who drove an explosives-laden vehicle at the building, a Yemeni security official said.

Several Yemeni and Iranian security guards were killed in the attack, the security official added. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari and Yara Bayoumy, Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Susan Fenton)