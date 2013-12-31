RIYADH Dec 31 Three people including a suicide
bomber were killed in three explosions targeting security
offices in Aden, the main city in southern Yemen, al-Arabiya
news reported early on Tuesday.
Hundreds of security officials have been killed in
explosions and shootings over the past two years in southern
Yemen, where the government and allied tribal militias are
fighting against Islamist militants allied to al Qaeda.
Security in Yemen is a priority for the United States and
Gulf Arab countries because of its location next to the biggest
oil exporter Saudi Arabia and big crude shipping routes through
the Red Sea.
This month al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, Yemen's branch
of the movement, said it was behind an assault on a Defence
Ministry complex in the capital Sanaa in which more than 50
people were killed.
The main Islamist militant group, Ansar al-Sharia, took
advantage of political chaos during protests inspired by the
Arab Spring to seize control of several cities in southern
areas. The group was repulsed by government forces the following
year.
Yemen also faces deep-rooted poverty, a southern separatist
movement, divides in the army and fighting between Salafi Sunni
Muslims and members of the Houthi movement, representing Zaydi
Shi'ites, in the country's north.
(Reporting By Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing
by Toni Reinhold)