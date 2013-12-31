* Attackers including suicide bomber try to storm compound
in Aden
* Bomber killed, seven police wounded
* Second attempted suicide bombing averted, sources tell
Reuters
ADEN, Dec 31 Armed men including a suicide
bomber tried to storm police headquarters in southern Yemen's
main city on Tuesday, wounding seven policemen, state media
reported.
The men tried to force their way into the compound in Aden
in several cars, with the bomber blowing himself up in one of
the vehicles which was packed with explosives, news agency SABA
said.
They exchanged gunfire with police, who prevented the
attackers from entering the building, SABA quoted Najeeb
Maghlas, deputy general director of security in Aden, as saying.
Security sources earlier told Reuters police averted another
suicide bombing attempt on the same building, and they had
arrested two people who admitted links to al Qaeda.
Another explosion struck a police training camp in another
part of the city, causing no casualties, the Reuters sources
also said.
Hundreds of police, soldiers and other security officials
have died in explosions and shootings over the past two years in
southern Yemen, where the government and allied tribal militias
are fighting against Islamist militants allied to al Qaeda.
Security in Yemen is a concern for the United States and
Gulf Arab countries, given its location next to the biggest oil
exporter Saudi Arabia and major shipping routes for crude
through the Red Sea.
This month al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the Yemeni
branch of the movement, said it was behind an assault on a
Defence Ministry complex in the capital Sanaa in which more than
50 people were killed.
The main Islamist militant group, Ansar al-Sharia, took
advantage of political chaos during protests in 2011 inspired by
the Arab Spring to seize control of several cities in southern
areas. The group was repulsed by government forces backed by
U.S. drones the following year.
But the insurgents have since regrouped and mounted attacks
on government officials and installations.
Yemen also faces deep-rooted poverty, a southern separatist
movement, divisions within the army and fighting between Salafi
Sunni Muslims and members of the Houthi movement, representing
Zaydi Shi'ites, in the country's north.
