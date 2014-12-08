SANAA Dec 8 Five roadside bombs targeting
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters exploded in the Yemeni capital
Sanaa early on Monday, wounding several people, the ministry of
defence website said.
The Houthis' Ansarullah movement, which has links to Shi'ite
Iran, has become the main political force in Yemen since it
captured Sanaa in September and then pushed into the country's
Sunni Muslim heartland south and west of the capital.
The bombs targeted Houthi checkpoints and some houses, the
ministry website quoted Sanaa's director of security as saying.
Two other devices were dismantled, the ministry added.
A medical source said eight people had been wounded and
three of them were in a critical condition.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
bombs.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), a Sunni Islamist
militant group which regards Shi'ites as heretics, has claimed
two previous attacks in Sanaa in the past two months, including
a car bomb last week that killed three people at the Iranian
ambassador's residence.
Yemen has been in political turmoil since 2011. Neighbouring
Saudi Arabia and Western powers fear the instability could pose
a threat to oil supplies and facilitate al Qaeda's ability to
attack Western interests.
AQAP, formed in 2006 by the merger of the Yemeni and Saudi
branches of the network, has for years been seen by Washington
as one of the movement's most dangerous branches. Washington has
used drones in Yemen to target the militants.
Two Western hostages were among at least 11 people killed
during a failed mission by U.S.-led forces to rescue them at the
weekend in Shabwa province, a militant stronghold in southern
Yemen. Several members of AQAP were also killed.
Western governments fear the advances made by Shi'ite Houthi
fighters have bolstered support among Yemeni Sunnis for AQAP.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing By Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Sami Aboudi and Gareth Jones)