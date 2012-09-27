SANAA, Sept 27 Three children died on Thursday
in an explosion in front of a courthouse in a remote province of
Yemen, where al Qaeda militants are challenging central
government authority, a security source said.
A family was walking past the building in al-Qatn in the
Hadramout province of east Yemen, when one of them stepped on
the bomb. The three who died were aged from 10 to 16 years. It
was not clear when the bomb had been planted.
The Arabian Peninsula state, next to top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia and along vital world shipping lanes, is trying to
restore stability amid fears that Islamist militants will
entrench themselves following an uprising that forced former
ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in February.
(Reporting by Dhuyazan Mukhashaf; Writing by Andrew Hammond;
editing by Jane Baird)