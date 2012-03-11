ADEN Two men were killed in southern Yemen when a bomb they planned to use in an attack on government forces exploded accidentally late on Saturday, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Yemeni security forces, fighting a growing Islamist insurgency in the south, said they had detained four Somali men suspected of belonging to the al Shabaab militant group near the site of the explosion. There was no indication they were linked to the bomb plot, the statement said.

The al Qaeda-allied Somali group had sent 300 armed men to fight alongside the Yemen-based wing of the militant network, it said. The four Somalis were captured on the road between the southern provinces of Lahej and Abyan.

The two men killed in the botched bomb plot were identified by the ministry as Yasser and Muneef al-Hawi. The statement said they were killed in the Mudiyah district of Abyan province, where militants have seized control of territory.

"The bodies of the two were ripped apart in the explosion, which happened before they were able to execute their attack," the ministry said in the statement posted on its website.

It gave no further details on whether the men were associated with al Qaeda.

U.S. drone attacks killed at least 25 al Qaeda-linked fighters on Saturday in southern Yemen, where militants have expanded their operations during a year of unrest that ousted former President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Saturday's operation was the biggest since Yemen's President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi took office last month vowing to fight al Qaeda.

Thirty-four al Qaeda militants were killed in a Yemeni air force raid on Friday in al-Bayda, the governor of the southern province was cited as saying by the defence ministry on Sunday. The death toll had previously been put at 20 militants.

The governor said two Pakistanis, two Saudi nationals, and one Syrian and one Iraqi were among the dead. Four of the men killed were senior militant commanders, he said, without giving further details of their identity.

Residents of the town of Jaar said planes bombarded the mountainous area of Jebel Khanfar, which overlooks the militant-held town, late on Sunday. It was not clear whether the planes were Yemeni or American, nor if there were any casualties.

Ansar al-Sharia, an al Qaeda-linked militant group based in southern Yemen, has exploited a year of anti-government protests that have severely weakened central government control over parts of the country to seize several towns in the south, notably in Abyan province.

The United States and Saudi Arabia, Yemen's neighbour and the world's biggest oil exporter, are concerned about al Qaeda's expansion in Yemen where it has regrouped.

In the oil-producing province of Maarib, a pipeline already idled by an attack last year was targeted again, the interior ministry said on its website, adding it had identified those behind the incident.

(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf in Aden and Mohammed Ghobari in Sanaa; Writing by Nour Merza; Editing by Michael Roddy)