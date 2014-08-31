DUBAI Aug 31 Al Arabiya television on Sunday aired a video showing a man it said was a British oil worker kidnapped in Yemen in February.

In the brief video, broadcast on Al Arabiya's Hadath channel, the man appeared blindfolded and pleaded for his release.

"Please British or Yemen, please help me to get back to my family. I have been captive for seven months and my situation is not good," the man said. On Feb. 3, gunmen abducted a Westerner identified by police source as a British oil worker in Sanaa.

(Reporting by Ali Abdelaty in Cairo; Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Andrew Roche)