DUBAI, July 10 Yemen's president unveiled a
clampdown on public sector spending on Thursday, including a
feasibility review of state-owned companies and a ban on all but
economy class travel for ministers in the impoverished Arabian
Peninsula country.
Yemen has struggled to pay public sector salaries and
finance food and energy imports, which has led to power cuts and
fuel shortages as its fight against al Qaeda militants and other
rebel groups lays waste to state finances.
"Joint private and public ventures and other economic
entities owned by the state will be reviewed for economic
feasibility," a government statement said late on Wednesday,
describing President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's package as urgent.
It did not say how much it expected to save, how it would
review state firms or when results might be seen.
"It is difficult to put a number on it but we expect to save
billions of Yemeni rials," Mohammed Albasha, spokesman for the
Yemeni Embassy in Washington, told Reuters.
Among the measures, recruitment has been frozen for all
state institutions, procurement of cars has been halted, and
international travel for senior officials will be restricted.
"Government officials, including ministers, are to be
limited to a maximum of four overseas trips a year," the
statement said. "State officials are no longer permitted to
travel first or business class."
Hadi has been trying to stabilise the country for over two
years, after political and economic turmoil forced his
predecessor to step down. But the state's push against Islamic
militants and rebels has sparked attacks on oil pipelines that
are crucial to obtaining up to 70 percent of state revenues.
Yemen earned just $671 million from exporting crude oil in
January-May, nearly 40 percent less than in the same period last
year, and the central bank's foreign asset reserves have shrunk
to $4.6 billion, the lowest level since end-2011.
The Sanaa government will create a military unit from its
special forces to help combat tax and customs evasion in a
country that is awash with weapons, the statement said.
At the same time, the finance ministry is to review the tax
collection process and resolve tax debts.
Sanaa did not announce any measures directly aimed at
reducing widespread corruption - a major drain on state funds.
ENERGY SECTOR
The second-poorest Arab nation is hoping to secure a
long-discussed loan from the International Monetary Fund that
could help unlock more donor funds, held back by fears of
corruption and a lack of progress in economic reforms.
Yemen's finance minister told Reuters in May that the
country was seeking "substantially more" than the $560 million
which the IMF proposed, and that the Fund's board was expected
to finalise the deal in July.
The IMF has pressed Yemen to cut the energy subsidies which
cost it $3.07 billion last year, equivalent to 30 percent of
state revenue and 21 percent of expenditure.
But reducing subsidies is hard in a country where a third of
the population of 25 million lives on less than $2 a day, and
this week's austerity package did not address subsidies.
"The authorities recognise the need for subsidy reform, but
are not ready to implement stronger measures at this stage, even
gradually," the IMF said in a report on such reform in the
region published on Thursday.
"Price adjustment is currently not included in the
government's reform plan," it said.
Instead, the government said it would review the cost of
drilling and extracting crude oil to bring it down to global
averages, while the ministries of defence and interior would
work to resolve security problems at production sites.
The president also banned the state-owned Public Electricity
Corp, which operates most of Yemen's power generating capacity
and the national grid, from building new diesel power plants,
leasing them or financing expansion of existing ones.
"The government must work on expanding gas and coal powered
plants to replace diesel plants. Plans to install and operate
Mareb's Second Gas Powered Station by the end of January 2015
will be expedited," the statement said, referring to a power
project in Mareb province that was halted in 2010.
