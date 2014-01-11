Riot policemen stand guard at the entrance of the U.S. embassy as protesters demand the release of Guantanamo detainees, in Sanaa January 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

SANAA Fighting in north Yemen between Shi'ite Muslim Houthis and Sunni Salafis stopped on Saturday as a ceasefire deal took effect, according to a presidential committee trying to help end the conflict.

More than 100 people have been killed since fighting erupted on October 30 when the Houthi rebels who control much of Saada province on the Saudi border accused Salafis in the town of Damaj of recruiting thousands of foreign fighters to prepare to attack them.

The Salafis say the foreigners are students seeking to deepen their knowledge of Islam.

A number of previous ceasefires have failed to stick. But Yehia Abuesbaa, head of the committee, said the latest had a better chance of holding because it included all factions involved in the fighting in Saada and adjacent provinces.

The Yemeni army started deploying troops to oversee the ceasefire in neighbouring governorates on Friday evening and entered Damaj on Saturday, he said.

The lull in the fighting enabled the Red Cross to evacuate 25 wounded people from Damaj.

The Houthi-Salafi conflict has compounded the challenges facing U.S.-allied Yemen, which is also grappling with a separatist movement in the south and an insurgency by Islamist militants linked to al Qaeda.

A bomb blew up on Saturday in the capital Sanaa near the house of a powerful general, Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, hours after a similar one was dismantled nearby, but there were no casualties, security sources said.

Ahmar, who sided with opponents of veteran president Ali Abdullah Saleh before he stepped down under pressure from mass protests in 2012, is military adviser to the current president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.

(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)