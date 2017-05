DUBAI, Sept 18 A decree by Yemen's exiled president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi appointed former finance minister Monasser Al Quaiti as head of the central bank, according to a statement on the state-run sabanew.net news agency.

The decree also included a decision to move the bank's headquarters from the capital Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden, according to the statement.

