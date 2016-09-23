WRAPUP 2-China pledges $124 bln for new Silk Road as champion of globalisation
* Some diplomats see plan as way for China to push influence (Adds comments from White House adviser, Australia trade minister, details on North Korean delegation)
DOHA, Sept 23 Arab central bank governors said on Friday they supported a move by Yemen's exiled government to relocate the war-torn country's central bank to Aden.
At a meeting in Morocco on Thursday Arab central banks said they backed the decision to relocate the central bank and would provide it with "necessary support", according to a statement on Saudi state news agency SPA.
Yemen's exiled government on Sunday appointed a new central bank governor and said it would move the bank's headquarters from the rebel-held capital Sanaa to the southern port city of Aden, the main foothold of fighters loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
The central bank has been the last bastion of the impoverished country's financial system amid a civil war and is effectively running the economy, according to central bank officials and diplomats.
Hadi is backed by a Saudi-led Arab coalition, which has been waging an offensive against Iran-aligned Houthi forces since 2014.
The government has accused the Houthis of squandering some $4 billion on the war effort from central bank reserves, though the Houthis say the funds were used to finance imports of food and medicine. (Reporting by Tom Finn; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
DUBAI, May 14 The Dubai government said on Sunday that it had secured $3 billion in long-term financing for expansion of its airports.