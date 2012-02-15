By Tom Finn and Nour Merza
| SANAA/DUBAI
SANAA/DUBAI Feb 15 Fatima Al-Aqra's eyes
glazed over for a moment as 14-month-old Enas, the scrawny
infant at her feet, tugged feebly at the hem of her tattered
black veil.
"He does this because he knows food is on the way," said the
young mother, coming out of her daze to throw a few granules of
sugar into a brown paste of breadcrumbs and hot water.
"This will be his only meal of the day."
Political turmoil has pushed Yemen, already one of the
poorest countries in the Arab world, to the brink of a
humanitarian crisis to rival the one that ravaged the Horn of
Africa last year.
The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, says 57 percent
of Yemen's 12 million children are chronically malnourished --
the highest level of chronic malnutrition in the world after
Afghanistan.
In 2012, an estimated 750,000 children will face what it
describes as acute malnutrition, of whom two-thirds will be at
risk of dying or suffering from lifelong physical and cognitive
impairment, said UNICEF's Yemen representative Geert Cappelaere.
Nearly a quarter of Yemen's 28 million population -- about
seven million people -- are now in dire need of food.
"We can't afford sugar, rice or beans. The last time my
children ate chicken was over a year and a half ago," said Amin
Mohammed Shirad, a 45-year-old father of eight living in a
two-room shack on the dusty outskirts of the capital.
Like many other families, the Shirads subsist on crops and
vegetables grown in a small plot of land behind their house. The
family food supplies are now so low that they have begun
rationing meals. Amin says he has been eating one meal a day and
that his children have all gone without dinner for the past
week.
"The most important thing in our lives right now is flour.
If that goes, we will starve," said Amin, shifting his
six-month-old baby in his lap.
NO WORK, NO FOOD
Yemen will hold an election on Feb. 21 to replace President
Ali Abdullah Saleh, who transferred power to his deputy in
November after months of protests that have severely weakened
the central government in Sanaa.
The protests helped end Saleh's 33-year grip on power and
added to turmoil that pushed up food prices and unemployment to
an estimated half of the labour force in 2011, up from around 35
percent in 2010, as foreign aid fell to a trickle, according to
economists and aid organisations.
Tens of thousands of Yemenis lost their jobs in 2011 and the
price of basic commodities like rice jumped by as much as 60
percent, Sanaa University economist Mohamed al-Maitami said.
Enas's father Mohammed roams the streets of their
neighborhood, fishing discarded plastic bottles out of garbage
bins to sell to shops in exchange for bread.
Before 2011's uprising, Mohammed had a job mixing concrete
for a floor-tile factory. But power cuts and soaring diesel
prices brought on by the destruction of oil pipelines by
anti-government tribesmen forced the business to close.
Compounding the problem, aid agencies, fearing a
security breakdown, pulled their staff out of the country,
halting dozens of public welfare projects relied on by thousands
of Yemenis. Others cut back operations significantly due to the
violence that followed the protests, which began last January.
While some agencies like the World Bank have since returned
to Yemen, others are still waiting for further signs of
stability.
Oxfam says it hopes the poll will encourage Yemen's wealthy
Gulf Arab neighbors - some of whom are currently offering Yemen
small amounts of aid in the form of oil and gas packages - to
support the impoverished state.
"Governments weren't (financially) supporting Yemen because
of the political situation, so we would want to see a shift in
that," said Oxfam country manager for Yemen Colette Fearon.
"It's not the (people's) fault what the regime is, so they
shouldn't be penalized. For a humanitarian crisis you should
overcome whatever the politics are."
The election has already run into problems, however, with
both southern separatists and rebels in the north saying they
will boycott it.
GOVERNMENT PROMISES
Many families now spend half of their monthly income on
bread alone, according to the World Food Programme's Yemen-based
media officer Georgia Warner. Maitami said buying clean water
can absorb a remaining 30 to 40 percent of their household
income.
The World Food Programme lists Yemen as the 11th most
food-insecure country in the world.
Yemen has vowed to face the growing threat of food
insecurity, but local economists say these promises were not
fulfilled and that Saleh's government instead directed funds to
fight the rebels.
"In cooperation with the United Nations, we put in place an
emergency plan to overcome child malnutrition through medical
and health intervention," Yemen's deputy health minister Majed
al-Junaid told Reuters on Sunday.
"There are many public services in the country that didn't
receive any budget in 2011," said economist Maitami. "A lot of
budgeted money was... not being used to ease lives of Yemenis
but to buy arms."
As time passes without substantive moves to help them,
Yemeni families are losing hope.
"We won't survive another year like the last," said Fatima
from her sparse living room.
Her son's skin crinkled like thin leather in her hands as
she tried to feed him, his gaunt cheeks stretched painfully for
six mouthfuls of grey gruel, all she could afford to let him
swallow for that day.
"Like all Yemenis we are praying for a way out of this
misery."