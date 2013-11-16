SANAA Nov 16 China will build power plants in
Yemen with total output capacity of 5,000 megawatts and expand
the Arab country's main container ports, the Yemeni president
said after his return from a visit to China, state news agency
Saba reported.
Saba news agency cited Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi as saying late on Friday that he has agreed with his
Chinese counterpart during the visit to "work to set up power
plants... using gas and coal and with production capacity that
will reach 5,000 MW."
A government official, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters China will be building two power plants.
China will also work to expand two container ports in the
southern cities of Aden and Mokha at a total cost of $508
million, the agency cited Hadi as saying.
The projects will be funded through a soft loan from the
Chinese government, an official at the Yemeni Transportation
Ministry told Reuters.
Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country and neighbour to the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, relies heavily on its
sea lanes for trade.
Aden is Yemen's biggest port and one of the largest natural
harbours in the world. Other terminals serving Yemen include
Mokha on the Red Sea.
The impoverished southern Arabian peninsula country is
struggling to tame an insurgency and rebuild its economy after
years of conflict.
It suffers from acute power shortages with daily outages.
Yemeni tribesmen and al Qaeda-linked militants frequently attack
oil pipelines and power lines.
In September, an attack by tribesmen on power lines have
caused a widespread blackout in Yemen, including in the capital
Sanaa.
