LONDON, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A cholera
epidemic raging across Yemen is spiralling out of control, with
around one child falling sick every minute, an aid agency warned
on Wednesday.
Thousands of people could die in the coming months with up
to 300,000 cases predicted, Save the Children said, adding that
the infection rate had tripled in a fortnight.
Two years of civil war, near-famine conditions and a lack of
access to clean water have exacerbated the spread of cholera - a
diarrheal disease that can kill within hours.
The country's health system - already on its knees - is
reeling with hospitals overwhelmed and quickly running out of
medicines and intravenous fluids.
The U.N. children's agency UNICEF said more than 920 people
had died from the disease since late April and more than 124,000
cases had been recorded – almost half of them children.
Grant Pritchard, Save the Children's representative in
Yemen, called for an increase in emergency funding to tackle the
epidemic.
"It's time for the world to take action before thousands of
Yemeni boys and girls perish from an entirely preventable
disease," he said in a statement.
"Disease, starvation and war are causing a perfect storm of
disaster for Yemen's people. The region's poorest country is on
the verge of total collapse, and children are dying because
they're not able to access basic healthcare."
Yemen's civil war, pitting the Iran-allied Houthi group
against a Western-backed Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia, has
left 19 million people needing humanitarian aid with many on the
verge of famine.
More than 2 million children are acutely malnourished making
them particularly vulnerable to cholera as their weakened
systems are less able to fight off disease, Save the Children
said.
Pritchard said restrictions on bringing aid and medical
supplies into Yemen, including delays accessing Hodeidah port
and the closure of Sanaa airport, were compounding difficulties
in halting the epidemic.
Unaffordable transport is also making it hard for people to
reach treatment.
One man told the charity he had been forced to seek help for
his children in the capital Sanaa, more than 200 km (125 miles)
from his home, because his local hospital was full. The trip had
cost 35,000 Yemen rial ($140).
A nurse at a Sanaa cholera unit said there was one day when
they had received more than 550 cases.
"Every hour we receive patients. We work here 24 hours.
People come from all governorates across the country," the nurse
added. "I have come across many sad stories."
($1 = 249.9800 Yemen rials)
