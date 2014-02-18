* Five military, four civilians reported killed during clash
ADEN Feb 18 Nine people were killed and 14
soldiers kidnapped on Tuesday after a clash between gunmen and
Yemeni troops in the southern city of Dalea, a separatist
stronghold, local residents and the defence ministry said.
The incident occurred when gunmen attacked a truck carrying
food supplies, the defence ministry said on its website. In the
ensuing clash, four soldiers and one officer were killed and 14
others were abducted by what the ministry called "saboteurs".
Local residents said four civilians, including a child, were
also killed in the incident. The identity of the gunmen was not
immediately clear.
Dalea is a stronghold for separatists demanding restoration
of the former socialist state of South Yemen, which merged with
the North in 1990.
The Dalea province has seen regular but small-scale clashes
between armed men and government troops since late December,
when a shell fired by Yemeni soldiers hit a funeral attended by
southern separatists, killing 15 people, including children.
Tackling lawlessness in Yemen, an impoverished Arabian
Peninsula state bordering the world's biggest oil exporter Saudi
Arabia, is an international priority. The United States views
Yemen as a front line in its struggle against al Qaeda.
