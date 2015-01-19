DUBAI Jan 19 A ceasefire has gone into effect in the Yemeni capital Sanaa after hours of fighting between the army and Houthi militiamen, the state news agency Saba quoted Interior Minister Jalal al-Roweishan as saying on Monday.

The agency also reported an unidentified government official as saying a meeting of representatives from the government and the Shi'ite Muslim armed Houthi movement had agreed to enforce a ceasefire and had set up committees to monitor the truce.

Residents reported that intense artillery and gun battles the erupted earlier in the day appeared to have tailed off.

