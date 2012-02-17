* Oil pipeline workers end strike
SANAA Feb 17 Yemeni government forces
detained 10 al Qaeda-linked fighters on Friday, a security
source said, after an attack in a town that underscored the
security challenges of next week's presidential election.
Separately, oil pipeline workers returned to work after a
10-day strike which had shut down oil exports, Yemeni officials
and Norwegian energy firm DNO said.
On Wednesday, Islamist militants shot dead a military
officer and an election official in the town of Baydah, about
130 km (80 miles) southeast of the capital Sanaa.
The militants opened fire on a car carrying Khaled Waqaa,
the leader of a brigade of the elite Republican Guard, killing
him as well as the head of Baydah's election committee, Hussein
al-Babli, his son and two soldiers. Ten people were wounded.
Yemenis vote on Feb. 21 to pick a leader to replace
President Ali Abdullah Saleh, now in the United States for
medical treatment, amid concern that violence - and the fact
there is only one candidate, his former deputy Abd-Rabbu Mansour
Hadi - could depress the turnout.
Pipeline workers, who are employees of state-owned oil firm
PetroMasila, returned to work on Friday, ending their strike, a
government official told Reuters.
A union official said: "The purpose of the action was to
bring the workers' grievances to the attention of the
government. The strike has now ended."
Norway's DNO said it was about to restart production at
several Yemeni oilfields after workers returned to the job.
The company on Tuesday ceased production of some 4,500
barrels of oil per day due to the strike.
The strike had stopped Yemen's oil exports, a further blow
to the economy of the small oil producer whose government has
faced a year of protests and challenges from northern Shi'ite
Muslim rebels, southern separatists and Islamist militants.
Weakened by the upheaval, Yemen's government has lost
control of swathes of the country, giving al Qaeda's regional
Yemen-based wing room to expand its foothold near oil shipping
routes through the Red Sea.
MILITANTS SAY TARGETED OFFICER
Militant group Ansar al-Sharia claimed responsibility for
Wednesday's attack but said it targeted only the military
commander to avenge the government's failure to fulfil its half
of a deal under which Islamists quit a town they had seized.
Militants agreed last month to pull out of Radda, about 170
km (105 miles) southeast of Sanaa, in exchange for the formation
of a council to govern it under Islamic law and the release of
several jailed comrades.
The militants' spokesman said that instead of setting up
such a council, Republican Guard forces had entered the town. He
warned the assassination was just a preliminary response.
Saleh formally handed power to Hadi in November as part of a
Gulf-brokered plan to end months of anti-government protests
that paralysed the impoverished state for most of 2011.
