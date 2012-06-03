ADEN, June 3 Yemeni troops battled insurgents in
the central streets of the southern provincial capital Zinjibar
on Sunday, killing six and losing two of their own men, as part
of a U.S.-supported drive to recapture territory held by the al
Qaeda-linked fighters.
Officials and residents also said troops killed five
Islamist fighters in clashes near the western edge of Jaar,
another insurgent-controlled town in Abyan province about 30 km
(20 miles) from Zinjibar.
The army launched the offensive last month aimed at retaking
southern towns seized by Islamists during an uprising against
Yemen's long-time leader Ali Abdullah Saleh that saw the
military split into warring factions last year.
The United States, which helped engineer Saleh's replacement
by his deputy in February, is backing the offensive and has
stepped up its campaign of drone strike assassinations of
alleged al Qaeda members it says plot attacks from Yemen.
It has also sent dozens of military trainers and stepped up
aid to a country it sees as being in the frontline of its war on
anti-American Islamist militants.
The loss of Zinjibar would be a strategic blow to the
insurgents and bolster the morale of the army, which managed to
seize parts of the city outskirts last week.
In Sunday's fighting, troops killed six insurgents and
wounded several others in the centre of Zinjibar after the
militants attacked a position the army set up after moving into
the town, a military official said. Two soldiers were killed.
Local officials and residents said troops killed five
Islamist fighters near the western edge of Jaar, also held by a
group calling itself Ansar al-Sharia.
Both towns fell under the control of the group last year,
when some of Saleh's forces in the region were directed against
mass protests calling for an end to his 33-year rule.
Ansar al-Sharia has an undefined relationship with al Qaeda
in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which has plotted abortive
attacks abroad from Yemen, including one that U.S. officials
said targeted an airliner before it was thwarted in April.
Both have claimed responsibility for attacks on Yemeni
military targets, including a suicide bombing last month that
killed around 100 soldiers in the capital Sanaa.
The United States wants President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi to
reunify a military that split between Saleh's foes and allies,
including his son and nephew, and focus it against AQAP.
Separately, the deputy governor and local commander of
Central Security, which has a counter-terrorism brief, survived
an assassination attempt by gunmen who attacked their car in the
southern Dhaleh province, officials said.
