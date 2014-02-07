ADEN Feb 7 At least eight people were killed
when armed tribesman launched an attack on Friday to stop
maintenance crews repairing an oil pipeline blown up last month
in southeast Yemen, tribal sources said.
Six soldiers guarding the crews and two tribesmen were
killed in the assault, which succeeded in halting work on the
line linking Yemen's Masila oilfields to the al-Dabbah export
facility on the Arabian Sea, said witnesses.
The pipeline, with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day,
was blown up twice in two days by unidentified assailants,
disrupting an important source of revenue for the impoverished
state.
Disgruntled tribesmen often carry out such attacks to
pressure the government to provide jobs, settle land disputes or
free relatives from prison.
Tensions between the government and tribes in surrounding
Hadramout province have been running particularly high since
early December, when an important chief was killed in a shooting
at an army checkpoint, local media have reported.
Tribesmen in the area had denied carrying out the
explosions, but have said they would not allow the government to
make repairs until it handed over the soldiers who killed the
chief.
The tribes have also attacked government and energy
facilities and late last month overran an oil ministry building
in Hadramout.
The Arabian Peninsula country's oil income has been in
decline for the past decade, but still makes up around 70
percent of state revenues.
Yemen has been in turmoil since mass protests forced
long-term leader Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in 2012. His
successor, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi has been struggling to restore
order.
Western governments fear a failure to accommodate the
country's rival political, regional and tribal groups could be
exploited by al Qaeda, which has a strong presence in remote
areas.
