DUBAI, June 18 Shi'ite rebels fought Yemeni
soldiers just 25 miles (40 km) northwest of the capital Sanaa on
Wednesday, an official said, as they try to tighten their grip
in the area before next year's presidential election.
The government is considering giving greater autonomy to
Yemen's regions after the military split and the state's control
over its territory crumbled in the wake of 2011 Arab Spring
protests which ousted veteran leader Ali Abdullah Saleh.
The official, deputy governor of Northern Amran province
Ahmed al-Bakri, told Reuters that Shi'ite Houthi rebels were
fighting government troops backed by tribal militia for a second
day in several villages.
Tribal sources said Houthi insurgents were also fighting
government troops in two districts on Sanaa's western outskirts,
also about 25 miles from the centre of the capital.
There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Officials say the Houthis, who have fought short but
devastating wars with government forces since 2004, are getting
weapons from Iran and pursuing autonomy along the lines of
Shi'ite militant group Hezbollah in Lebanon. They deny this.
A power struggle between President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
and his predecessor escalated this week, with government forces
raiding a pro-Saleh TV station. They have also surrounded a
mosque in central Sanaa they say his supporters were planning to
use as a base to attack the presidential palace.
Yemen is also battling a secessionist movement in the south
as well as al Qaeda militants whom Gulf neighbours and the
United Sates view as a critical threat to regional security.
In January, Yemen's political factions ended 10 months of
reconciliation talks with a deal to turn Yemen into a federal
state and outlining principles for a new constitution, on the
basis of which presidential elections are expected in 2015.
(Reporting by Noah Browning and Mohammed Ghobari; Editing by
Louise Ireland)