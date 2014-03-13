SANAA, March 13 Two Yemeni soldiers were killed
on Thursday when Shi'ite Muslim Houthi tribal fighters attacked
an army base near the capital Sanaa, military sources said.
Another four soldiers were injured in the attack, the
sources added, as sectarian fighting that flared up in October
in the north spread closer to Sanaa.
Four Houthi rebels were also injured, they said.
Yemen deployed soldier to the northeastern part of the
capital this week after at least 40 people were killed in
clashes between Houthis and Sunni Muslim tribesmen.
Mediators have been trying to persuade the warring parties
to retreat from positions they were holding near Sanaa and
replace them with government soldiers but without success yet.
Fighters loyal to the Shi'ite Houthi tribe, who have fought
government forces since 2004, are trying to tighten their grip
on the north as Yemen - home to one of al Qaeda's most active
branches - moves towards a federal system that gives more power
to regional authorities.
Gulf Arab states and the United States are particularly
concerned about violence in the Western-allied country as it
shares a long border with top oil exporter Saudi Arabia and its
coast runs alongside Red Sea and Gulf of Aden shipping lanes.
