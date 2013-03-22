* National conference promises new constitution,
comprehensive reforms
* Southern separation demands major challenge for the talks
By Sami Aboudi
SANAA, March 22 For Fayez al-Absi, Yemen's most
important political gathering in 50 years will never manage to
end the country's political turmoil, as many of the powerbrokers
participating are the cause of the very problems they are meant
to solve.
In his more optimistic moments, the photography shop manager
says dialogue should be given a chance to fix the conflicts
tearing at Yemen's stability and alarming its bigger neighbour,
oil superpower Saudi Arabia.
But having lost a cousin in the 2011 revolt that forced the
then president Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down, Absi said some
of the delegates at the talks were "killers of youth", referring
to the young men who died in the uprising.
"They are responsible for the problems they are trying to
fix," Absi, 40, told Reuters inside his shop, which looks out on
Street Seventy, focus of the Arab Spring uprising that ended the
33-year rule of then head of state Ali Abdullah Saleh.
"But we want to move on. Yemen needs to move on, and we can
only move on if we talk to each other," he said.
His comments reflect the uneasy mix of cynicism and hope
stirred by the so-called national dialogue conference aimed at
stabilising Yemen, an impoverished country of 25 million, its
mountains and deserts home to what Western officials say is al
Qaeda's most dangerous offshoot.
Monday's opening ceremony set out an ambitious agenda of
reforms including drafting a new constitution that could install
a federal state and limiting the number of terms a head of state
can serve.
After years of factional turbulence, and a generation after
a crippling war between the northern and southern parts of the
country, could lasting change for the better be on the way?
It's a question with global implications: Stabilising Yemen,
grappling with Islamist militants, southern secessionists and
northern rebels, is an international priority.
The country flanks vital shipping lanes, and the United
States sees it as a front line in its war on al Qaeda and has
used drones there for years to target the group, which it says
has planned attacks on international targets including
airliners.
Further along Street Seventy, Naji Ali, another shop owner,
complained that many Yemenis were yet to see any benefits of the
uprising that forced Saleh out after 33 years in office.
The 39-year-old said that prior to the uprising, his
bookshop was bringing in about 20,000 rials ($93) a day.
"Now, I make around 5,000 rials per day, and I would be very
lucky if I can reach 10,000 rials," he said as he directed an
elderly man to a pay telephone booth he had set up to prop up
his income.
"The situation has grown worse. True, there is better
security, but there are no jobs and no money. Many people are
begging on the streets or sift through the garbage for food."
The political turmoil that has gripped Yemen since protests
erupted in 2011 against Saleh has left the country in near ruin.
As the economy ground to a halt, southern secessionists grew
more vocal in their demands for a separate state and Islamist
militants linked to al Qaeda grew more violent.
Some Yemenis say security and public services have improved
since President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi succeeded Saleh under a
Gulf-backed deal that saw the veteran strongman step down.
But many complain the recovery has been too slow, and blame
remnants of Saleh's regime, many of whom stayed on in their
posts in the government's bureaucracy, for obstructing recovery.
"This conference is the most important event in recent
Yemeni history," said Aida Hussein Ashour, a delegate
representing Saleh's General People's Congress party from the
southern province of Lahej.
"It will help us prepare the foundations for a new state in
Yemen, a new future for Yemen," she added.
OBSOLETE SYSTEM
Yemen, the second-poorest Arab state after Mauritania, is in
sore need of good news. The World Bank says a third of the
country's population live under the poverty line of $2 a day and
unemployment is estimated at about 35 percent, with youth
joblessness at 60 percent.
Malnutrition among children is among the highest in the
world. The United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has said that
57 percent of Yemen's 12 million children are chronically
malnourished - the highest level of chronic malnutrition in the
world after Afghanistan.
In a decree on the eve of the meeting, Hadi called for a
shakeup of the political system, which he said was obsolete and
responsible for keeping Yemen at the "end of the caravan".
He outlined nine areas which he said will need to be tackled
by specialised committees over a six-month period ahead of
general elections in February 2014, expected to give Yemen its
first democratic government after the uprising.
These include drafting a new constitution, revamping the
civil service, unifying the armed forces which had been split
since the early days of Saleh's rule, and reviving the economy.
To some, the mere holding of the talks was an impressive
achievement in itself.
But many Yemenis say the journey is fraught with
uncertainties. Sharp ideological differences and tribal and
party loyalties makes it hard for the delegates to agree on the
reforms needed to lift Yemen out of the crisis.
Sceptics argue that many of the 565 delegates are illiterate
and thus incapable of a meaningful contribution.
SOUTH IS THE KEY
Most people agree, however, that the main challenge is to
find a solution for growing demands by Yemenis in the south for
separation.
South Yemen merged with North Yemen in 1990 after the
collapse of its main patron, the Soviet Union. Secessionists
failed in a civil war in 1994 to reverse the unification.
Secessionist leaders in a coalition known as al-Herak
al-Janoubi (Southern Movement) complain that unity turned them
into second class citizens.
Having taken to the streets to air their own grievances
against Saleh's rule, many in northern Yemen recognise the deep
feeling of injustice that drives ordinary people to join regular
protests in downtown Aden, capital of the former South Yemen.
A divorce by southern Yemen, where much of the country's
dwindling oil is located, could set off further fragmentation of
the country at a time when the central government is still
struggling to impose its control over the country.
In Eastern Yemen, local political leaders in Hadramout, once
part of the former South Yemen bordering Saudi Arabia and Oman,
have been hinting at desire for separation.
And in northern Yemen, Shi'ite Muslim rebels in the Houthi
movement, which champions the goal of restoring a 1,000-year
rule by imams claiming to be descendents of the family of
Prophet Mohammad, are in control of much of several provinces
after the central government failed to crush their revolts.
Activists say an agreement at the "dialogue" conference for
a just solution for the southern issue could buy the country's
unity extra time while the new government tries to persuade
southern Yemenis to keep the union.
Asked to define a "just solution", Shafie al-Abed, a Herak
activist from Shabwa province, said: "An interim federal state
comprising two regions that will guarantee the south the right
to self determination."
($1=215 rials)
(Editing by William Maclean)