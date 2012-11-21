SANAA Nov 21 A Yemeni military transport plane
crashed near Sanaa airport and burst into flames on Wednesday,
killing all ten people onboard, an airport official said.
The plane came down in an abandoned produce market in the
Hasaba district near the Yemeni capital's airport after
suffering a technical problem, the official said.
"The plane tried to land in an empty space in Hasaba, but
because of a technical problem it crashed and ten of the crew
died," the official said.
The official said the Antonov plane was on a training
exercise, with seven new graduate officers and three crew
members onboard when the pilot reported a problem with one of
the engines.
Thick black smoke filled the sky as rescue teams and
ambulances rushed to the scene, where dozens of onlookers had
gathered.
The Defence Ministry set up an investigative team to look
into the incident.
In October last year, a Yemeni military plane crash-landed
at an air base in the south of the country killing nine
passengers, including eight Syrian engineers.