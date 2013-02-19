SANAA Feb 19 A Yemeni fighter jet crashed in the centre of the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing at least six people, medical sources said.

The ministry said in a text message that the warplane had been on a training flight when it came down in a western residential district. Pictures of the crash on social media sites showed one body near burning wreckage of the aircraft. Several cars were on fire and debris littered the street.

A security official said without elaborating that the pilot had ejected from the plane. A military official said the aircraft was a Russian SU-22. (Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush; Editing by Jon Hemming)