SANAA Feb 19 A Yemeni fighter jet crashed in
the centre of the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing at least six
people, medical sources said.
The ministry said in a text message that the warplane had
been on a training flight when it came down in a western
residential district. Pictures of the crash on social media
sites showed one body near burning wreckage of the aircraft.
Several cars were on fire and debris littered the street.
A security official said without elaborating that the pilot
had ejected from the plane. A military official said the
aircraft was a Russian SU-22.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Mahmoud Habboush;
Editing by Jon Hemming)