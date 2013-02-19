(Death toll rises, quotes)
SANAA Feb 19 A Yemeni air force plane crashed
in the capital Sanaa on Tuesday, killing at least 12 people,
security sources said.
State news agency Saba said three women and two children
were among those killed when the plane, on a training flight,
came down in a western residential district. Eleven people were
wounded, security sources said.
Pictures of the crash on social media sites showed one body
near burning wreckage of the aircraft. Several cars were on fire
and debris littered the street.
A security official said the pilot had ejected from the
plane. There was no immediate word on whether he had survived.
"It's terrible and painful," resident Abdullah al-Ashwal
said. "The police and medics evacuated five completely burned
bodies, they were all unrecognisable."
Abdulsattar Mohammed said he saw a plane burning near houses
that were also set on fire. "People were terrified and
ambulances arrived late," he said.
A military official said the plane was a Russian SU-22
fighter/ground attack aircraft.
Yemen has 30 SU-22s and four SU-22UM3s in an air force with
79 capable aircraft in all, according to the 2012 Military
Balance handbook issued by the International Institute of
Strategic Studies.
In November 2012, a Yemeni military transport plane crashed
near Sanaa airport and burst into flames, killing all 10 people
aboard.
