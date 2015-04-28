* Battle lines have barely changed despite month of bombing
* Saudis hope stalemate will steer Houthis toward talks
* Houthis backed up by army units fight local militias
By Noah Browning and Angus McDowall
DUBAI/RIYADH, April 28 The frontlines of Yemen's
messy civil war have barely moved after weeks of Saudi air
strikes and fighting between rival factions, but behind the
scenes there are faint signs of shifts that could alter the
balance on the ground.
At stake is the stability and political future of a country
that is home to al Qaeda's most active international wing, has
become a theatre of rivalry between top regional powers Saudi
Arabia and Iran, and sits on main shipping routes.
But as the conflict continues and the impoverished country
hurtles deeper into a humanitarian catastrophe, Yemenis warn
that the longer the fighting lasts, the harder it will be to
restore meaningful state control.
"By reading the map of all Yemen's battles and military
clashes, both the air strikes and the internal Yemeni battles,
one can see that the front is in the same place it was the day
it all started, and neither side could push its advantage,"
political activist Bushra al-Maqtari wrote in the al-Araby
al-Jadeed newspaper on Sunday.
The Houthi militia and allied army units loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh still hold central and southern
areas they seized in late March and early April, but have failed
to quash resistance from forces backing the exiled government.
Meanwhile, several tribes and army units that had avoided
choosing sides have come out in favour of the Riyadh-based
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi over the past week, but appear
to have made little progress in turning the tide of battle.
"The Houthis attack and the tribesmen confront them -- one
side will take control over a position but by the next day the
other side has taken it back," said a tribal sheikh in the
central desert province of Marib.
All factions involved and outside powers have said they want
talks for a political solution, but, with the military outcome
still in the balance, no side looks ready yet to make the
concessions needed to allow dialogue.
The Houthis have close relations with Iran and Riyadh fears
Tehran wants to use the group to project might into Saudi
Arabia's backyard, undermining its security.
STRIKES AND STALEMATE
The Houthis and Saleh are fighting to hold the stalemate,
knowing that international support for Hadi's government in
Riyadh, and for the Saudi air strikes, will start to fade as
Yemen disintegrates further into a failed state.
They appear to believe the Saudis and Hadi would then be put
under increasing pressure to cut their losses and make a deal
that would recognise the Houthis' kingmaking position and allow
Saleh to retain his influence, say analysts.
The Saudis, in contrast, believe their strategy is slowly
paying dividends. Air strikes have put pressure on Saleh's army
loyalists, destroyed much of their military equipment and cut
them and the Houthis off from outside support.
They aim to use that pressure, alongside political
back-channels to tribal leaders, politicians and army generals,
to isolate Saleh and persuade his supporters to defect to Hadi,
leaving the Houthis militarily exposed and overextended.
"Before, they (the Houthis) were just giving lip service to
the idea of sharing power -- now that they realise they can't
win on the battlefield, they will have to do more than that,"
said a Yemeni politician critical of the militia who asked not
to be named for security reasons.
SWITCHING SIDES
Recent fighting has focused on four main fronts.
In the southern port of Aden, the Houthis and an army
garrison loyal to Saleh are fighting local militias backed by
Saudi air strikes. In Taiz, Yemen's third city, they have been
locked in street battles with Sunni Muslim Islamist fighters.
At the same time, the Houthis and Saleh's forces have been
fighting tribes, Islamists and local militias in Marib province,
east of the capital Sanaa, and in Shabwa, northeast of Aden.
The tribes and local fighters have light weapons and little
access to outside supplies except for what Saudi warplanes have
air-dropped. Their opponents benefit from close ties to the
country's regular army and have tangled but clear supply lines
through newly won provinces.
"The Houthis are getting their supplies from army forces'
stores in this province and others, and they have enough food to
last them months," said Jamal al-Awlaqi, a tribal fighter
against the Houthis in Shabwa.
For now, dramatic changes on the ground seem likely to come
via back-channels, rather than through any sudden shift in the
military equation. Several defections of army units to Hadi last
week suggested a Saudi effort to win influence.
No further defections have been publicly announced, and
Saleh last week made a defiant statement that he would stay in
Yemen rather than flee abroad. Persuading his generals
otherwise, with bribes, threats or blandishments, may now be
Saudi Arabia's best shot at winning its Yemen campaign.
