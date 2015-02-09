UNITED NATIONS Feb 8 Negotiations aimed at resolving the crisis in Yemen are set to resume on Monday and will be brokered by the U.N. envoy to the country, Jamal Benomar, the United Nations said.

The Gulf Cooperation Council on Saturday accused Shi'ite Houthi rebels of staging a coup in Yemen.

"The Secretary-General (Ban Ki-moon) welcomes the announcement that his Special Adviser on Yemen, Mr. Jamal Benomar, will be reconvening tomorrow the U.N.-facilitated negotiations in Yemen," the U.N. press office said on Sunday in a statement.

It added that Ban "calls on all sides to negotiate in good faith and in the spirit of compromise."

Yemen has been in political limbo since the president and prime minister resigned last month after the Houthis seized the presidential palace. On Friday, the movement dissolved parliament and said it would set up a new interim government. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Alan Crosby)