WASHINGTON, April 24 A flotilla of nine Iranian
military and cargo ships that U.S. officials feared was carrying
arms to strife-torn Yemen sailed northeast in the direction of
Iran on Friday, a move the Pentagon said helped to ease U.S.
concerns.
"The (Iranian) ships have turned around ... Obviously what
their onward plans are, we don't know," Defense Secretary Ash
Carter told a small group of journalists traveling with him
after a trip to California.
"It is a welcome event because it does contribute to
de-escalation and that's what we're trying to suggest to all the
parties there, is the best course, and those parties include the
Iranians," Carter said.
Army Colonel Steve Warren, a Pentagon spokesman, said
earlier the flotilla was in international waters about midway
along the coast of Oman on Friday and still headed northeast.
Warren declined to say the ships were going back to Iran or
headed toward Iran. Warren said the U.S. military did not know
their intent and the vessels could turn around at any point.
President Barack Obama said on Tuesday the U.S. government
had warned Iran not to send weapons to Yemen that could be used
to threaten shipping traffic in the Gulf. Carter said on
Wednesday the United States was concerned the ships might be
carrying advanced weapons to Houthi rebels there.
The U.S. Navy sent the USS Theodore Roosevelt and an escort
warship into the Arabian Sea earlier this week to support seven
U.S. warships already in the area around the Gulf of Aden
because of concerns about growing instability in Yemen.
The Iranian-backed Houthis sidelined the Yemeni central
government after seizing the capital Sanaa in September. The
Shi'ite Muslim Houthis have continued to advance south capturing
more territory.
A Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States,
launched an air campaign to destroy heavy weapons controlled by
the Houthis that could threaten Saudi Arabia. The Saudis say
their aim is to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.
Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday it was ending its month-long
bombing campaign against the Yemeni rebels and shifting to a new
phase of its operations in Yemen. Bombing has continued since
then, and U.S. officials have said the Saudis had indicated they
would continue to bomb as deemed necessary.
