Jan 11 Yemen has sold 600,000 barrels of
Masila crude for loading in March at the official selling price
to Unipec, the trading arm of Sinopec , which
is China's largest refiner, the government said late on Tuesday.
Yemen had sold 2.5 million barrels of Masila crude to
European trader Arcadia earlier this month, and offered the
remaining 600,000 barrels that were available for March.
Yemen has set the official selling price of its Masila crude
for loading in March at a premium of $2.15 a barrel to dated
Brent, down 78 cents from the previous month, the government
said on Sunday.
The government has also set the March OSP for Marib Light
crude at parity to dated Brent, steady from the previous month.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori in Tokyo; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)