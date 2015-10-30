GENEVA Oct 30 Cyclone Chapala, a storm
gathering in the Arabian Sea, is heading for Yemen and Oman and
may cause floods, landslides and infrastructure damage in
countries that are ill-prepared for such weather, the U.N.
climate agency said on Friday.
The tropical cyclone has strengthened very quickly in the
past day and is expected to become a super-cyclonic storm in the
next 24 hours, with sustained winds of up to 230 kmh (143 mph),
equivalent to a Category 4 hurricane.
It is expected to hit the coast on Monday night.
"We do expect it will weaken before it makes landfall. It
will probably be more on the lines of Category 1. But even so
there will be very high gale force winds in an area that is just
not used to seeing this," said Clare Nullis, spokeswoman for the
World Meteorological Organization (WMO).
"The winds are a threat but we expect the biggest impact
will be from the very, very, very serious rainfall. I've seen
some reports that the area might get the equivalent of more than
a year's worth of rainfall in a couple of days."
Nullis said the WMO was not aware of a tropical cyclone ever
hitting Yemen before, although a cyclone that hit Oman in 2007
had done several billion dollars' worth of damage and killed
about 50 people.
The area of northern Yemen that is in the storm's path is
sparsely populated, but the Omani port city of Salalah is likely
to be heavily affected, she said.
Salalah is Oman's second largest city, with a population of
about 200,000, and has a major container port managed by APM
Terminals, part of A.P. Moller-Maersk
The winds are expected to slow to 150-160 kmh just before
the storm makes landfall, and then slow further to 100-110 kmh.
The storm was caused by high sea temperatures and
atmospheric conditions, but it was not clear if it was also
caused by the El Nino weather phenomenon or by global warming,
and if such storms might recur in future, she said.
"With climate change we're really heading into unknown
territory. We can expect to see things happening in the future
that never happened in the past."
