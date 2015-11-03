(adds comment from minister)
CAIRO Nov 3 A cyclone with hurricane-force
winds made landfall on Yemen's Arabian Sea coast on Tuesday,
flooding the country's fifth-largest city Mukalla and sending
thousands of people fleeing for shelter.
Officials and meteorologists say the storm is the most
intense in decades in the arid country, whose storm response is
hampered by poverty and a raging civil war.
In the provincial capital Mukalla, whose 300,000 people are
largely ruled by al Qaeda fighters since the army withdrew in
April, water submerged cars on city streets and caused dozens of
families to flee to a hospital for fear of rock slides.
Residents said the seafront promenade and many homes had
been destroyed by the cyclone, called Chapala, and officials in
the dry hinterland province of Shabwa said about 6,000 people
had moved to higher ground.
"The wind knocked out power completely in the city and
people were terrified. Some residents had to leave their homes
and escape to higher areas where flooding was less; it was a
difficult night but it passed off peacefully," said Sabri
Saleem, who lives in Mukalla.
There were no initial reports of injuries.
Yemen's Fisheries Minister Fahd Kafayen said in a news
conference from the Saudi capital Riyadh that 117 homes had been
destroyed in the island of Socotra, 612 homes had been partially
damaged, dozens of fishing vessels were missing.
He said one village in Shabwa province had been totally
submerged but all the families had been rescued.
Kafayen said the cyclone was pounding Hadramawt and Shabwa
provinces. Thousands of families had been displaced.
Communications were cut off from Hadramawt and were difficult to
Mukalla.
ISLAND OF NATURAL BEAUTY
An al Qaeda militant on Twitter prayed for deliverance from
the storm and said that a U.S. pilotless drone was flying
especially low over the city, where the militant group's deputy
leader was killed in an air strike in June.
"May God cause it to crash," said the man, going by the name
of Laith al-Mukalla.
"God spare us your wrath, and place the rains in heart of
the valleys and mountains."
The cyclone first hit the remote Yemeni island of Socotra,
killing three people and displacing thousands.
An island of natural beauty, Socotra is home to hundreds of
plant species found nowhere else on Earth and lies 380 km (238
miles) off Yemen in the Arabian Sea. Its 50,000 residents speak
their own language.
Meteorological agencies predicted Chapala would hit land
around Balhaf, site of Yemen's liquefied natural gas terminal,
and weaken as it advanced towards the capital Sanaa in the
north.
The facility has been mostly shuttered since the start of a
war in March between a Saudi-led Arab military coalition and the
Iran-allied Houthi movement which controls Sanaa.
It was not immediately clear if the terminal, once a
lifeline for Yemen's weak economy, suffered damage.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari and Noah Browning, Editing by
Ralph Boulton)