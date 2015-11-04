ADEN Nov 4 Aid flights rushed food and tents to
the Yemeni island of Socotra, local officials said on Wednesday,
after it was hit by a rare cyclone the United Nations said has
displaced 40,000 people there and on the mainland.
Cyclone Chapala killed three people when it made landfall on
Monday on Socotra, an isolated island closer to the Horn of
Africa than to Yemen that has about 50,000 inhabitants and an
exotic mixture of unique flora and fauna.
Another man drowned when the hurricane-force storm reached
mainland Yemen's fifth largest city, Mukalla, on the Gulf of
Aden on Tuesday, sending thousands of families in the region
scrambling for higher and drier land.
Three Omani planes bearing tents and food and a United Arab
Emirates cargo plane with 20 tons of food and blankets have
arrived on the remote island in the past 24 hours, the Emirates
News Agency reported on Wednesday citing local officials.
"Initial reports suggest more than 40,000 people displaced
or temporarily evacuated from coastal areas and at least 450
homes damaged and destroyed," the U.N. aid agency OCHA said,
with Socotrans accounting for half of the total displaced.
The storm is set to dissipate as it leaves warm waters and
heads inland into Yemen and Saudi Arabia's desert interior.
Civil defense and recovery efforts are hampered by a
seven-month war raging in the impoverished country between
Yemen's exiled government backed by a Saudi-led military
coalition and an Iran-allied militia that runs the capital
Sanaa.
Residents despaired of receiving help any time soon.
"There's been severe damage the people's farms and homes ...
two villages have been completely submerged, roads and bridges
have been totally washed away by the floods and the government
didn't do a thing," said Jamal al-Awlaqi by telephone from Ataq,
capital of Shabwa province located along the coast and inland.
The Saudi-owned TV channel Ekhbariya reported that the Arab
coalition conducted air strikes on seven Houthi-run provinces
nationwide on Tuesday.
Security sources said unknown assailants killed two people
at a checkpoint in the capital on Wednesday.
(Reporting By Mohammed Mukhashaf, Mohammed Ghobari and Noah
Browning; Editing by Tom Heneghan)