* Government attacks from the air and ground
* Six Islamists reported killed
* Islamists flee Lawdar area: residents
ADEN, May 17 Militants linked to al Qaeda beat a
retreat in southern Yemen on Thursday as warplanes attacked from
the sky and ground troops advanced on insurgent-held towns,
killing at least six Islamist fighters, residents and local
officials said.
The attacks, which showed the government is beginning to
push the militants back, were part of a U.S.-backed Yemeni army
offensive against Islamist fighters who have exploited political
instability to seize swathes of land in the southern Abyan
province.
Witnesses said residents of the town of Lawdar, a flashpoint
for fierce fighting in recent weeks, were celebrating in the
streets after Islamist fighters fled the area in the direction
of Shaqra, a coastal town in Abyan th e y still control.
A Yemeni air strike on a checkpoint in Shaqra later killed
three Islamist fighters and two civilians, residents and local
officials said. A second attack on a vehicle carrying militants
fleeing Lawdar was also hit, killing an unknown number of
people.
The advance was the latest sign that government troops are
on the move - on Wednesday soldiers backed by tribal fighters
captured a strategic mountain that controls access to the towns
of Jaar and Zinjibar, the Abyan provincial capital, which are
also held by militants.
A military official said the town of Jaar, which the
militants have renamed "the emirate of Waqar", was surrounded by
the army on all sides.
Alarmed by the militants' activity in Yemen, the United
States has increasingly used drones to target them.
Earlier on Thursday, a security official said that a
suspected U.S. drone had targeted a convoy of Islamist militants
in an overnight strike in eastern Yemen, killing three.
The official said the rocket had hit the convoy in the
Shibam area of the eastern Hadramout province and that a vehicle
believed to be laden with explosives was hit.
Residents of the area told Reuters the vehicle's three
passengers were members of a militant cell. The accounts could
not be independently verified.
Violence escalated after President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi
was elected in February following the departure of his
predecessor Ali Abdullah Saleh. Militants launched a series of
deadly attacks in which scores of Yemeni troops were killed.
U.S. drone attacks, which have often killed civilians and
are deeply resented by Yemenis, remain controversial however,
with some critics warning the strikes risk discrediting Hadi as
a lackey of Washington and turning the wider population against
him.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Isabel Coles;
Editing by Andrew Osborn)