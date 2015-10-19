DUBAI Oct 19 An unmanned drone crashed in the
Wadi Abida area of Marib, a province of Yemen, on Monday,
witnesses and a local official said. The drone's origins were
not immediately clear.
The United States has kept up a drone campaign against al
Qaeda militants, although it evacuated the last of its military
and intelligence personnel from Yemen in March.
Its attacks have killed some of Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula's top leaders, including its chief, Nasser
al-Wuhayshi, in June.
Separately, a Saudi-led coalition began air strikes against
Houthi militants and their allies, forces loyal to former
president Ali Abdullah Saleh, in late March, as they advanced
from the northern stronghold of the Houthis towards the southern
port of Aden.
The Gulf-backed forces have in recent weeks pushed the
Houthis and Saleh's forces out of Aden, retaken swathes of the
south and mounted an offensive in the Marib area east of the
capital, Sanaa. But the Houthis remain in control of much of the
country, despite almost daily air strikes.
The coalition, which is trying to restore Yemen's ousted
president, Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, stepped up air strikes on
Sanaa and other Houthi-held areas after a Houthi missile killed
more than 60 Gulf Arab troops stationed in Marib province on
Sept. 4.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ghobari; Writing by Yara Bayoumy)