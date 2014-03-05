SANAA, March 5 Three suspected al Qaeda
militants were killed in northwestern Yemen on Wednesday, in
what local officials said was a strike by a U.S. drone.
The U.S.-allied country which shares a long border with
Saudi Arabia has been raked by lawlessness and violence since
2011, when mass protests forced veteran strongman Ali Abdullah
Saleh to step down.
The suspects were hit as they were traveling in a car in al
Jawf province, the officials said, adding that a local al Qaeda
leader, identified as Ali Saleh Jraim, was among those killed.
The United States has stepped up drone strikes as part of a
campaign against Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP),
regarded by Washington as the most active wing of the network.
Yemen, AQAP's main stronghold, is among a handful of
countries where the United States acknowledges using drones,
although it does not comment on the practice. Washington views
Yemen as a front line in its fight against al Qaeda.
Stabilising Yemen is an international priority amid fears of
upheaval in a state that flanks top oil producer Saudi Arabia
and major shipping lanes.
The country is also struggling with demands by southern
separatists for independence and an offensive by a Shi'ite
Muslim Houthi movement to extend its control over the north.
(Reporting by Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Reem Shamseddine;
Editing by Rania El Gamal and Sophie Hares)