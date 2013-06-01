ADEN, June 1 Two drone strikes killed seven
suspected al Qaeda militants in southern Yemen on Saturday
morning, a local official said, nine days after U.S. President
Barack Obama said he would only use such strikes when a threat
was "continuing and imminent".
Washington views al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) as
the movement's most dangerous wing after it attempted to launch
bomb attacks on international airliners.
The official said the seven were in two cars driving in the
al-Mahfad district of Abyan Governorate in southern Yemen where
the Islamist militant group has a strong presence.
Islamists linked to al Qaeda seized control of some towns in
southern Yemen in 2011 after Arab Spring protests weakened the
government in Sanaa. However, the Yemeni army and local tribal
militias recaptured the towns last year with U.S. assistance.
Lawless, impoverished Yemen lies on major international
energy shipment routes and shares a long, porous border with
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
President Obama has come under criticism in the United
States for his government's use of drone strikes which have led
to civilian casualties.
He said in a speech on May 23 that the Defense Department
would now take the lead in launching lethal drone strikes from
the Central Intelligence Agency, meaning there would be more
Congressional oversight of the programme.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Angus McDowall;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)