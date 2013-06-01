(Adds two officers killed in separate attacks)
ADEN, June 1 Two drone strikes killed seven
suspected al Qaeda militants in southern Yemen on Saturday, a
local official said, nine days after U.S. President Barack Obama
said he would only use such strikes when a threat was
"continuing and imminent".
In two separate attacks, militants believed to be linked to
al Qaeda killed two senior police officers in the eastern part
of the country, a local security official said.
Washington views al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) as
the movement's most dangerous wing after it attempted to launch
bomb attacks on international airliners.
The official said the seven were travelling in two cars on
Saturday morning in the al-Mahfad district of Abyan Governorate
in southern Yemen where the Islamist militant group has a strong
presence, when the drones struck.
In eastern Yemen, Colonel Abdel-Rahman Bashkeel, head of the
criminal investigation department in the city of Seyoun in the
Wadi Hadramout area, was killed on Saturday afternoon by a bomb
placed in his car, a local security official said.
Militants on a motorbike also shot and killed
Brigadier-General Yahya al-Omaisi, commander of the police force
at the Seyoun airbase, the official said.
He said both attacks carried the hallmarks of al Qaeda,
which is believed to be behind a spate of recent attacks on
senior police, security and army officers, including at least
three incidents last week.
Islamists linked to al Qaeda seized control of some towns in
southern Yemen in 2011 after Arab Spring protests weakened the
government in Sanaa. However, the Yemeni army and local tribal
militias recaptured the towns last year with U.S. assistance.
Lawless, impoverished Yemen lies on major international
energy shipment routes and shares a long, porous border with
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter.
President Obama has come under criticism in the United
States for his government's use of drone strikes which have led
to civilian casualties.
He said in a speech on May 23 that the Defense Department
would now take the lead in launching lethal drone strikes from
the Central Intelligence Agency, meaning there would be more
Congressional oversight of the programme.
(Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Angus McDowall;
Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)