ADEN, June 14 A drone strike killed three
suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen late on Friday, a local
official and a tribal source told Reuters On Saturday.
Yemen is the main stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Islamist militant group's most
active wings.
The strike targeted a vehicle in the Mafraq al-Saeed area of
the Shabwa province in southern Yemen, which the suspected
militants were travelling in, the sources said.
The United States acknowledges using drones in Yemen but
does not oment publicly on the practice.
Wealthy Gulf neighbors and the West fear for the stability
of Yemen, which shares a long border with the world's top oil
exporter, Saudi Arabia.
