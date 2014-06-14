(Changes death toll, adds soldiers killed in Abyan)
ADEN, June 14 A drone strike killed five
suspected al Qaeda militants in Yemen late on Friday, a local
official and a tribal source told Reuters on Saturday.
Yemen is the main stronghold of Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), one of the Islamist militant group's most
active wings. The United States acknowledges using drones to
combat AQAP in Yemen but does not comment publicly on attacks.
The strike targeted a vehicle in the Mafraq al-Saeed area of
the Shabwa province in southern Yemen, the sources said.
Of the five men killed in the vehicle, two were Saudis, the
tribal source said. The source said they were buried on
Saturday.
Two soldiers also died in southern Abyan province when al
Qaeda militants targeted the military truck they were in with a
missile, a local official and local residents told Reuters.
Al Qaeda has carried out several hit-and-run attacks since
the Yemeni army drove it out of its strongholds of Shabwa and
Abyan last month.
Wealthy Gulf neighbors and the West fear for the stability
of the country, which shares a long border with the world's top
oil exporter, Saudi Arabia.
Apart from the fight against al Qaeda, Yemen's government
faces a push by southern separatists for independence and
battles with rebels from the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi movement,
which is trying to extend its control over the north.
(Reporting by Mohammad Mukhashaf; Writing by Maha El Dahan;
Editing by Ralph Boulton and Sonya Hepinstall)