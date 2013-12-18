* Economy growing again after 2011 crash
* But depends on state spending financed by domestic
borrowing
* High interest costs mean debt could snowball over time
* Budget deficit may exceed IMF estimate
* Fractious politics blocking serious fiscal reforms
By Peter Salisbury
SANAA, Dec 18 Abdulkhaleq, a 28-year-old Yemeni
who worked illegally in Saudi Arabia for five years, returned to
his country last month because of a crackdown by Saudi visa
authorities. He aims to leave Yemen again as soon as possible.
"Here in Yemen it is worse than ever," Abdulkhaleq said in
the old quarter of the capital Sanaa. "People have no jobs,
there is no security. There is nothing for me here. I would
rather go to China, or Somalia even."
Yemen's economy is recovering from the political turmoil
which surrounded the overthrow of authoritarian president Ali
Abdullah Saleh in 2011. The currency has stabilised, inflation
has dropped and some businessmen have resumed investing.
But to Abdulkhaleq, the recovery seems far too slow to
create jobs or raise living standards for many of the
impoverished country's 27 million people. Tribal violence and
militancy still weigh heavily on business activity.
Worse, the economic improvement has shaky foundations: a big
rise in state spending that depends on borrowing on local
capital markets. Economic reforms that would make the recovery
sustainable and spread wealth more widely are on hold, and there
is little sign of the political will to revive them.
Tense negotiations over democratic reforms are "sucking the
oxygen out of the political space, leaving very little bandwidth
to deal with other urgent needs, especially related to economic
issues," said Danya Greenfield, expert on regional politics and
economics at the Atlantic Council, a U.S. think tank.
"There is a complete lack of leadership or vision within the
transitional government on economic policymaking, and this comes
at a very high cost."
LOCAL MARKETS
The economy of Yemen, the second-poorest Arab state after
Mauritania, shrank 12.7 percent in 2011, according to the
International Monetary Fund. Gross domestic product rebounded
2.4 percent last year and the IMF thinks it will grow 6.0
percent this year. But those figures hide worrying trends.
Most of the growth is due to a jump in state spending, which
soared 32 percent in 2012. To sustain this spending, the
government has increasingly turned to local debt markets,
issuing a flurry of Treasury bills and, in November and
December, Islamic bonds to local Islamic banks.
In the year to October 2013, T-bills in circulation jumped
38 percent to $6.4 billion, officials said. The IMF has forecast
a budget deficit of 5.8 percent of GDP for 2013, but government
officials now project a wider shortfall, of 6 to 7 percent.
Ibrahim al-Nahari, Yemen's central bank sub-governor for
foreign operations and research, said it should be possible to
continue financing the budget using local markets. He estimated
the Islamic banks alone could provide a further $500 million.
But he conceded that rising spending and debt payments were
a source of concern. Meanwhile, much state spending does not go
towards job creation or investment in infrastructure that would
make the economy more productive. Instead, it goes to an the
public wage bill and fuel subsidies - buying political peace in
the short term while neglecting the long-term economic outlook.
ATTACKS
Since 2011, attacks on an oil pipeline have cut supplies to
Yemen's main refinery at Aden. This forces the government to
import fuel which it sells at subsidised prices, making losses;
fuel subsidies cost Sanaa $3 billion in 2012.
Corruption adds to the pressure on finances.
"It has got worse since 2011," said Mohammed al-Absi, a
local journalist who made his name fighting corruption. The
state wage bill contains tens of thousands of fraudulent "ghost"
employees, he said.
Foreign assistance has helped to stabilise Yemen's balance
of payments. In 2012 Sanaa obtained promises of about $7.9
billion over the next few years from foreign donors including
the United States and Saudi Arabia. But much of the money goes
to aid projects in the country rather than government coffers.
"Yemen cannot afford to wait much longer on implementing
essential reforms," said Gazi Shbaikat, the IMF's representative
in Yemen, who is negotiating a $550 million with Sanaa.
The IMF is pressing for reforms including cuts to the public
wage bill and subsidies; savings would be redirected towards
social welfare and spending on infrastructure. It also wants
Sanaa to improve tax collection and business regulation.
Postponing reform would mean waiting to implement poverty
reduction and job creation schemes that are essential for
political stability, Shbaikat said.
Alan Duncan, the British junior minister for international
development who helped to arrange last year's aid package for
Yemen, said changes to the fuel subsidy system were vital not
only as an economic step but to address a top source of
political discontent among Yemenis.
"These fuel subsidies do not benefit the poor. They are
diverted by smugglers," he said, referring to a widespread
belief in Yemen that former members of the Saleh regime make
tens of millions of dollars smuggling cheap diesel abroad.
There are some signs that the government is starting to
rationalise its finances. The IMF projects state spending growth
will slow to 6.4 percent in 2013. But it is not clear that
officials are ready to bite the bullet on major reforms.
Even minor changes to state spending could face opposition
from vested interests. Embroiled in acrimonious National
Dialogue talks which aim to bring in a new constitution,
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi is not well placed to take on
such opposition.
"If you speak to anyone in government, they will tell you
that the subsidies should be cut," said an official overseeing
state finances. "But the political environment does not allow
it."