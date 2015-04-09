* Aden Refinery temporarily suspends tender process to
* Gasoil shipment headed for Yemen diverted towards
* Three LNG tankers diverted after production plant shuts
* Insurance companies reject vessels berthing in Yemen -
By Jessica Jaganathan and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, April 9 At least four oil and natural
gas tankers that were headed to Yemen have been diverted as
chaos mounts in the country after the launch of Saudi-led air
strikes last month, according to industry sources and ship
tracking data.
Fighting in Yemen is scaring off shippers and has forced the
country's liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant to take one
of its production plants, or trains, off line.
Several companies, including France's Total and
APR Energy Plc have either evacuated staff or ceased
operations due to the conflict.
Yemen's Aden Refinery was supposed to issue a tender last
week to seek oil product imports for May, but has now suspended
the tender process and is waiting for the situation in the
country to stabilise, an industry source in Yemen told Reuters.
This is expected to weigh on profit margins for oil products
in Asia and the Middle East, which have had to cope with
increasing supply from new refineries, traders said.
An oil tanker "Hong Ze Hu", which was chartered by Italian
oil company ENI to carry 60,000 tonnes of high sulphur
gasoil from South Korea to Yemen's Little Aden for delivery in
April, turned around near Colombo on April 4 and is now near
Singapore, Reuters shiptracking data showed.
ENI did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.
"Insurance companies are rejecting to berth the vessels in
Yemen, so some of the vessels are refusing to berth there," a
trader familiar with operations in Yemen said.
Three LNG tankers, Provalys, STX Kolt and Grace Acacia, were
headed towards Yemen's export terminal in Balhaf earlier this
month, but were all diverted, Reuters ship-tracking map showed.
The Provalys was set to arrive at Balhaf on April 6 but
changed its course on April 4 and is now in the Red Sea. The STX
Kolt was due to arrive at Balhaf on April 4 but was diverted on
April 1 and is currently sitting off the northern coast of Oman.
The third tanker, Grace Acacia, was due to arrive at the
Yemen LNG plant on April 10 but was diverted on April 8 and is
currently headed north in the Arabian Sea.
SHIPMENTS EN ROUTE
Last month, a Saudi-led coalition began conducting air
strikes in Yemen against Houthi rebels, which caused Yemen to
shut its major seaports in late March.
Despite port closures, companies are still able to do
ship-to-ship transfers, though some cargoes have been delayed as
a result, an industry source in Yemen said.
Yemen's Aden Refinery was supposed to issue a tender last
week to seek oil products for May, but has now suspended the
tender process, added the source, who spoke on condition of
anonymity as he was not authorised to speak with media.
Yemen last bought 660,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery over
February to April from Vitol, Glencore, Horus, IPG and Energen.
Aden Refinery entered the spot market this year for the
first time in months after Saudi Arabia suspended most of its
financial aid to the country. [ID:nL4N0V0369 ]
Still, other oil shipments have been flowing to Yemen as
normal, shipbrokers and traders said.
For instance, the 73,723 dwt tanker Nordic Anne chartered by
IPG to carry a 60,000 tonne gasoil cargo from South Korea to
Aden is still headed for Yemen to unload and is due to complete
unloading by April 22, a Singapore-based shipbroker said.
If the situation in Yemen changed, there would be "dialogue
(with the charterer) to find out how best to handle the
situation," an executive at Danish shipowner Nordic Shipholding
said.
(Additional reporting by Keith Wallis; Editing by Himani Sarkar
and Ed Davies)