By Abeer Abu Omar
DUBAI Aug 11 Yemen has resumed production and
exports from its Masila oilfields for the first time since a
civil war began more than 16 months ago, state news agency
sabanew.net reported on Thursday.
The agency, which is run by the exiled government of
President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, quoted oil minister Saif
al-Sharif as saying Yemen also hoped to resume production from
the Shabwa and Marib oilfields.
Sharif said Yemen hoped to resume exporting oil and natural
gas from Ras Isa port, on the Red Sea, and Balahaf on the Gulf
of Aden, but gave no details on timing or quantity.
An oil ministry official said last month that Yemen had sold
3 million barrels of crude to commodities trader Glencore
, drawing criticism from the main refinery struggling to
provide fuel for local power stations.
Yemen is a small producer with proven oil reserves of around
3 billion barrels, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration (EIA).
The impoverished country has been gripped by war pitting the
Iran-allied Houthi group, backed by troops loyal to ex-President
Ali Abdullah Saleh and the internationally recognised Hadi
government, which is backed by Saudi Arabia.
Hadi's government has regained control of large parts of the
country's south and east in the past year.
Most foreign oil companies left the country after the war
began in March 2015.
Yemen pumped an average of around 127,000 barrels per day
(bpd) in 2014 but output declined to about 44,000 bpd in July
2015, the EIA had said.
Yemen has two primary crude streams: the light and sweet
Marib and the medium-gravity and more sulphur-rich Masila.
According to the government, the southeast Masila Basin holds
more than 80 percent of the country's reserves, an EIA report
said.
The EIA has said nearly all output from Yemen's oil and
natural gas fields had been shut since the war began.
