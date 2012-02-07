SANAA Feb 7 Eritrea's navy has seized
five Yemeni fishing boats in the Red Sea in an area where the
two countries have had a territorial dispute, a Yemeni official
said on Tuesday.
The incident is part of a dispute between Yemen and Eritrea
over water rights around the Red Sea's Hanish Islands, which the
two countries briefly fought over in 1995.
An international court gave Yemen sovereignty over some of
the archipelago's islands, but the two countries have disagreed
on interpretations of the ruling regarding fishing rights.
Eritrea has repeatedly captured Yemeni fishing boats that it
says were fishing in its territorial waters, Fisheries Ministry
Undersecretary Nabil Sajam told Reuters.
"Eritrean forces captured these boats. They do this
regularly and accuse the Yemeni fishermen of entering Eritrean
waters," Sajam said.
Eritrean officials could not be immediately contacted to
comment.
Yemen says both countries' territorial waters are open to
Eritrean and Yemeni fisherman, while Eritrea says that Yemenis
are not allowed to fish in its waters.
Yemeni fishing boats caught by Eritrean forces are usually
confiscated, while the fishermen on board are given jail
sentences lasting for a few months before being returned to
their home country, Sajam said.
(Reporting By Mohammed Ghobari; Writing by Nour Merza)