SANAA A bomb exploded inside a taxi travelling in front of the Yemeni oil ministry building in Sanaa on Sunday killing the driver and wounding at least two people, a security source said.

State news agency Saba said the explosion at the gate of the oil ministry was a car bomb. It said the driver and a passerby were killed in the blast while a number of people were wounded.

A Yemeni security source said a bomb had been placed under the driver's seat in the taxi, which was driven by an officer in the domestic security service, killing him instantly.

The source said two other people were hurt. Witnesses said at least two people were taken to hospital with leg injuries.

Yemenis say security officers sometimes use taxis during undercover duty or to supplement their income in a country facing severe financial problems.

