By Mohammed Ghobari
SANAA, Nov 12 At least 33 people have been
killed in central Yemen in fighting in the past two days between
Shi'ite Muslim Houthi fighters trying to expand their control
and Sunni tribes allied with al Qaeda, residents said on
Wednesday.
Residents said tribesmen and allied Ansar al-Sharia
militants in the Qifa area, home to powerful Sunni tribes in
al-Baydah province, had captured several hilltops, including
al-Thaaleb (foxes) mountain overlooking an al Qaeda stronghold
that had been seized by the Houthis.
Yemeni military sources said a U.S. drone had killed seven
suspected al Qaeda militants in southern Yemen while they were
on their way to carry out an attack.
Yemen, a U.S. ally which shares a long border with the
world's top oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, has been engulfed in
political turmoil since mass protests ousted its veteran
president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, in 2011.
The Houthis, who captured the Yemeni capital Sanaa almost
without a fight in September and forced the government to
resign, are continuing to expand across the country despite the
formation of a new government bringing in supporters of the
group and representatives of southern Yemeni separatists.
The Houthis hail mainly from the north.
They have objected to some members of Prime Minister Khaled
Bahah's new team, saying they do not meet criteria agreed in a
September power-sharing deal.
In the southern Shabwa province, Yemeni military sources
said a U.S. drone destroyed a Hilux truck carrying at least
seven militants on their way to an attack in the city of Azzan.
Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula often attacks government
troops in southern Yemen, which sometimes draws drone strikes.
Washington acknowledges using drones in Yemen but does not
comment publicly on the practice.
