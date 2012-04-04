SANAA, April 4 Yemeni tribal militants freed
three Filipino sailors they kidnapped last month in the central
province of Maarib, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.
The ministry gave no further details about the release, but
it had said last month that the tribesmen held the sailors to
press the government into releasing a tribesman held by the
authorities.
In a separate incident, an Oil Ministry official said
Islamist militants fired at a team of engineers as they
attempted to fix an oil pipeline that the militants blew up on
Monday. One person was injured in the attack.
Just over a month after former President Ali Abdullah Saleh
quit office under a power-transfer deal, security in much of the
country is shaky, with Islamists militants in the south
controlling swathes of territory, and the military - which split
after mass protests against Saleh last year - remains divided.
The Yemeni capital itself is split between rival forces,
including those controlled by renegade general Ali Mohsen
al-Ahmar and the Republican Guard, commanded by Saleh's son
Ahmed, and saw bouts of open warfare in May and September.
A military committee tasked with restructuring the armed
forces is to ensure feuding factions evacuate the streets of
Sanaa and remove checkpoints, but there has been little progress
toward that goal.
